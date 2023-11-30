How could we forget the winter of 2022-2023? Whew! And then came the furnace. Now here we are at the end of the year but winter still has yet to arrive in much of South Dakota.

When it does finally arrive, here's hoping you will be prepared. Sioux Falls has every connection you will need to know about snow alerts, winter survival kits, emergency snow routes, snow plow updates, residential snow removal, what zone you live in, and much more.

“The City has several tools available to help residents make the best decisions for themselves during winter weather. Residents also play a role during snow preparation and cleanup that ultimately comes down to being a good neighbor.”

~ Dustin Hansen, Street Operations Manager for the City of Sioux Falls

Canva Canva loading...

Keep fire hydrants on your property clear of snow, ice, and other obstructions for 3 feet in all directions. Doing so can save valuable time in an emergency.

Canva Canva loading...

Snow and ice should be cleared from sidewalks—edge-to-edge and to the concrete—within 48 hours after snow stops falling.

Canva Canva loading...

Sign up for the City’s snow alert text messages. Text ‘SNOWALERT’ to 888-777. When a snow alert is declared, parking restrictions go into effect across the city, and vehicles parked on City streets are subject to ticketing and towing.

SiouxFalls.gov SiouxFalls.gov loading...

What zone do I live in, and when will my street be plowed?

Canva Canva loading...

Winter Storm Watch vs Winter Storm Warning vs Blizzard

A winter storm watch indicates that severe winter weather may affect your area. A winter storm warning indicates that severe winter weather conditions are occurring or imminent.

A blizzard warning means that large amounts of falling or blowing snow and sustained winds of at least 35 miles per hour are expected for several hours.

Canva Canva loading...

Travel Winter Survival Kit

Let this be your guide.

10 You Must-Have Items For Your Winter Car Survival Kit in South Dakota

Winter Wonderland at Falls Park Winter Wonderland at Falls Park Gallery Credit: Experience Sioux Falls