Everything to Know About Snow & Winter in Sioux Falls South Dakota
How could we forget the winter of 2022-2023? Whew! And then came the furnace. Now here we are at the end of the year but winter still has yet to arrive in much of South Dakota.
When it does finally arrive, here's hoping you will be prepared. Sioux Falls has every connection you will need to know about snow alerts, winter survival kits, emergency snow routes, snow plow updates, residential snow removal, what zone you live in, and much more.
“The City has several tools available to help residents make the best decisions for themselves during winter weather. Residents also play a role during snow preparation and cleanup that ultimately comes down to being a good neighbor.”
~ Dustin Hansen, Street Operations Manager for the City of Sioux Falls
FIRE HYDRANTS
Keep fire hydrants on your property clear of snow, ice, and other obstructions for 3 feet in all directions. Doing so can save valuable time in an emergency.
SHOVEL YOUR SIDEWALK
Snow and ice should be cleared from sidewalks—edge-to-edge and to the concrete—within 48 hours after snow stops falling.
SNOW ALERTS
Sign up for the City’s snow alert text messages. Text ‘SNOWALERT’ to 888-777. When a snow alert is declared, parking restrictions go into effect across the city, and vehicles parked on City streets are subject to ticketing and towing.
WHAT ZONE DO I LIVE IN
What zone do I live in, and when will my street be plowed?
KNOW THE DIFFERENCE
Winter Storm Watch vs Winter Storm Warning vs Blizzard
A winter storm watch indicates that severe winter weather may affect your area. A winter storm warning indicates that severe winter weather conditions are occurring or imminent.
A blizzard warning means that large amounts of falling or blowing snow and sustained winds of at least 35 miles per hour are expected for several hours.
WINTER TRAVEL
Travel Winter Survival Kit
Let this be your guide.
10 You Must-Have Items For Your Winter Car Survival Kit in South Dakota
Winter Wonderland at Falls Park
Gallery Credit: Experience Sioux Falls
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi