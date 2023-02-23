Snow Alert Issued For Sioux Falls & South Dakota Communities

A snow alert has been declared in Sioux Falls and several surrounding communities. A list of cities outside Sioux Falls is listed below.

Plowing of emergency snow routes began Wednesday, February 22, 2023, and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin Thursday evening, February 23, 2023, after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. All vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing during snow plowing operations until the streets have been plowed.

Zone 2: Plowing of east/west streets will begin at 8:00 PM Thursday, February 23, 2023.

All vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5:00 AM, whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5:00 AM, any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Plowing of north/south streets will begin at 8:00 AM Friday, February 24, 2023.

All vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 p.m., whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5:00 PM, any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Zone 1: Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin on Sunday, February 26, 2023. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1:00 AM and 6:00 AM on Sunday, February 26, 2023. During a snow alert, parking is prohibited in the downtown area between 1:00 AM and 6:00 AM.

What is a snow alert?

City officials will declare a snow alert for plows to clear the streets after at least 2 inches of snow. Plow drivers focus on emergency snow routes first, then move into each of Sioux Falls' three zones to clear off all city streets.

Communities around Sioux Falls that have issued Snow Alerts:

City of Alcester

City of Baltic

City of Arlington

City of Brandon

City of Brookings

City of Crooks

City of Dell Rapids

City of Freeman

City of Garretson

City of Harrisburg

City of Hartford

City of Luverne, MN

City of Marion

City of Parker

City of Scotland

Additional Snow Alert Information

City of Sioux Falls

