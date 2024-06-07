Your Sioux Falls ‘A-Z’ Guide to Summer

When there are those days that don't involve working at your job and the 'Me' and 'Family' in your life come first, then venture out in Sioux Falls South Dakota to experience all what the Sioux Empire has to offer.

Get our free mobile app

If you get ahead of their arrival by seeing all these great Sioux Falls attractions first, when your relatives and out of town guests come to visit you can be the best Sioux Falls guide ever!

Find Everything A to Z In Sioux Falls This Summer

A

City of Sioux Falls City of Sioux Falls loading...

Aquatic Centers - Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation’s aquatics program consists of four aquatic centers, two traditional pools, one stand-alone wading pool and two spray parks.

B

Facebook Facebook loading...

Butterfly's - Step into a magical world at the Sertoma Butterfly House & Aquarium and witness tropical pollinators in a lush rainforest environment.

C

Facebook Facebook loading...

Canaries - Sioux Falls Canaries Baseball is your hometown American Association baseball team. Sioux Falls Canaries is an entertaining family outing.

D

Experience Sioux Falls Facebook Experience Sioux Falls Facebook loading...

Downtown Sioux Falls - From Sculpture Walk, shopping, Friday's on the Plaza, Block Parties, Art & Wine Walk, live entertainment and endless dining choices, downtown Sioux Falls continues to grow.

E

Black Iron Waffles Facebook Black Iron Waffles Facebook loading...

Eat at a Sioux Falls Food Truck - Along with the hundreds of dining choices in the Sioux Empire, the Sioux Falls Food Truck scene keeps growing and many can be found downtown.

F

Experience Sioux Falls Facebook Experience Sioux Falls Facebook loading...

Falls Park - The jewel of the city is its namesake and Falls Park has much to offer including the visiting center and viewing tower, Famers Market, Falls Overlook Cafe, and Stockyards Ag Experience.

G

Experience Sioux Falls Facebook Experience Sioux Falls Facebook loading...

Golf - If the links are calling you Sioux Falls offers several competitive options from the country clubs to municipal courses.

H

Experience Sioux Falls Facebook Experience Sioux Falls Facebook loading...

History - From museums to memorials you will discover both local and state history around the city at the U.S.S. South Dakota Battleship Memorial, Historic Downtown Sioux Falls, Museums, Cathedral of Saint Joseph, Center for Western Studies, Stockyards Ag Experience, and many more locations.

I

Facebook Facebook loading...

Ice Cream - From soft serve to hard ice cream, when you need a sweet pick-me-up just ask the locals where they like to get their fix.

J

Thinkstock/Getty Images/Canva Thinkstock/Getty Images/Canva loading...

Junk - Rummage, Garage, Flea Markets, just take a drive around Sioux Falls and you're sure to find a hidden treasure. And, maybe outfit the kids.

K

Facebook Facebook loading...

Kayaking - Drift down the Big Sioux River, take a turn around Family Park, or venture out to Lake Alvin and Covell Lake.

L

Experience Sioux Falls Experience Sioux Falls loading...

Levitt at the Falls - Sioux Falls summer outdoor entertainment centerpiece offering over 50 free concerts each summer.

M

Facebook Facebook loading...

Museums - Art exhibits from all generations can be found at the Old Courthouse Museum, Pettigrew Home Museum, Center for Western Studies, African American History Museum, Museum of Visual Materials, and Washington Pavilion just to name a few.

N

Facebook Facebook loading...

Nature - Take to the hiking trails at Great Bear Recreation, Outdoor Campus, and Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum. Don't forget your camera.

O

Facebook Facebook loading...

Outdoor Concerts - In addition to Levitt at the Falls, live music is scheduled all summer long at Good Earth State Park Summer Concerts, Sioux Falls Municipal Band, Friday's on the Plaza, South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, and Veterans Memorial Park.

P

Experience Sioux Falls Experience Sioux Falls loading...

Pickleball - The sport that's sweeping the country has made a statement of popularity in Sioux Falls. If you haven't found the enjoyment of being called a 'picklehead' then take a look around to find match to cling to.

Q

Experience Sioux Falls/Outdoor Campus Experience Sioux Falls/Outdoor Campus loading...

Quiver - One of the great offerings at the Outdoor Campus are lessons to learn several outdoor activities like archery. And, for the more advanced skills checkout Minnehaha Archers and Archery Outfitters.

R

City of Sioux Falls City of Sioux Falls loading...

Refuel - There are several opportunities to find a moment of peace. Taking a walk, going for a jog or bike ride. And relaxing in a tranquil surrounding. Try one of these Sioux Falls originals: Japanese Gardens, Big Sioux River Recreation Trail, Outdoor Campus, Mary Jo Wegner, Arboretum.

S

Wild Water West Facebook Wild Water West Facebook loading...

Swimming pools - With nine venues in Sioux Falls to tip your toes in the water at an aquatic center, one more to add to the list is just west of the city where you will find the big splash of Wild Water West.

T

Experience Sioux Falls Experience Sioux Falls loading...

Theater - The big screen or live stage productions, no matter your tastes any age has choices in the Orpheum Theater Center, State Theater, Wells Fargo Cinedome, West Mall 7, and Olde Towne Dinner Theatre. And, two locations for Century Theaters.

U

Sculpture Walk Facebook Sculpture Walk Facebook loading...

Urban Art - There are many words and phrases to describe the sculptures on display downtown Sioux Falls. Whimsey, Grace, Mischief, Ominous and many more. Enjoy the downtown Sioux Falls Sculpture Walk. Can you locate all 80 sculptures?

V

Valiant Vineyards Facebook Valiant Vineyards Facebook loading...

Vineyards - Full disclosure - you'll have to take a drive outside of Sioux Falls to find these grape growers. Cheers!

W

Catfish Bay Facebook Catfish Bay Facebook loading...

Water Skiing - Catfish Bay Water Ski Park has the Greatest Show on H2O this summer with an entertaining show of water acrobatics.

X

Canva Canva loading...

'X' marks the spot. Let's see how your navigating skills compare to your siblings. Geocaching is still a thing and hundreds of hidden treasure are waiting around the Sioux Empire and at South Dakota State Parks. Download the apps.

Y

Flow and Paddle Facebook Flow and Paddle Facebook loading...

Yoga Flow and Paddle at Lake Lorraine will add a new dimension to your workout. Yoga on the water.

Z

Great Plains Zoo Facebook Great Plains Zoo Facebook loading...

Great Plains Zoo is a must-stop for families. See the award-winning exhibits and the new Splash Pad.

Still can't find what you're looking for? Okay, you could take the easy way out and download the 2024 Sioux Falls Visitor Guide.