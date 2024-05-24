Start Your Summer Vacation Here In South Dakota

Start Your Summer Vacation Here In South Dakota

Canva

With the unofficial start of summer coming this weekend many vacationers will be traveling for the Memorial Day weekend holiday. Still uncertain where to begin your summer vacation? No need to ponder the thought, come to South Dakota.

A summer vacation surrounded by the beauty of its 1.2 million acres, the Black Hills National Forest ranks as one of South Dakota's favorite places to visit, camp, hike, and vacation.

Did you also know that the Black Hills is among the Top U.S. Destinations to Avoid Crowds? Hmmm, you can go ahead and scratch your head too. You won't be alone.

Not letting out any secrets here, but there are so many one-day, weekend, and vacation getaway destinations in South Dakota you only need to ask the locals to find out where they are. The great thing about that is, we'll be happy to tell you.

Many vacationers pick the seasons when places like the Black Hills aren't overrun by the tourist crowd. And yes you can still experience all the beauty from Spearfish to Hot Springs.

There are plenty of other great things to do and see all over this state where, at the right time of year, you won't be cheek-to-elbow with others:

Hiking

Travel South Dakota
Anywhere in the Black Hills, and Good Earth State Park

Missouri River

Travel South Dakota
The Missouri River has 2,250 miles of shoreline with the state's best fishing. Endless boating, camping sites, biking trails, and hiking.

Biking

Travel South Dakota
Sioux Falls Bike Trail, Michelson Trail. From right here in Sioux Falls, to Yankton, and Spearfish Canyon, to the Michelson Trail.

Pierre

Travel South Dakota
State Capitol in Pierre

Badlands National Park

Travel South Dakota
Tour the Badlands

Look To The Skies

Travel South Dakota
South Dakota Air and Space Museum

Art

Travel South Dakota
SculptureWalk

Nature

Travel South Dakota/Canva
Yes, we have the Falls - Roughlock Falls & Falls Park

Land Of The Dinosaurs

Travel South Dakota
Dinosaur Museum

