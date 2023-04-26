USF Cougars Softball Gets Road Sweep Against Wayne State

The University of Sioux Falls Softball team has been struggling of late losing their last six outings. That all changed Tuesday during a trip to Wayne, Nebraska.

The Cougars swept the Wildcats 13-0 and 16-2 to outscore Wayne State 29-2 on the day. USF moves to 20-23 on the year and 11-13 in the NSIC with today's performance.

In game one Sioux Falls got the bats hot quick when the Coo tacked on two in the top of the first. Kait Van Der Zwaag brought in Lexie Swift off a sacrifice fly to center field followed by a solo shot to left field by Kennedy Thomas.

The Cougars added another three runs in the top of the third when Kylie Madrid drove in Van Der Zwaag off a double to right field and two fielding errors made by the Wildcats to give the Coo a 5-0 lead.

USF sealed the deal in the fifth when four Cougars crossed the plate before Madrid hit a grand slam to left field.

Four Cougars recorded doubles during game one along with two home runs by Thomas and Madrid. Sioux Falls had six stolen bases in game one with Meghan Jochimsen leading the way with two.

Kait Van Der Zwaag pitched a five-inning shutout for USF facing 22 batters and picking up her 13 win of the season.

Game-2 saw USF take the early lead 6-0 lead by the end of two.

Wayne State tacked on a solo home run in the bottom of the third just before Sioux Falls responded with eight runs of their own. The Cougars forced the Wildcats through three pitchers in game two with the final score being 16-2.

The Coo returns to the Sanford Sports Complex on Thursday for a doubleheader against Southwest Minnesota State beginning at 10:00 AM.

