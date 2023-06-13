Summit League Pitcher of the Year Joins Augustana Softball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana head softball coach Gretta Melsted has announced the addition of 2022 Summit League Pitcher of the Year Grace Glanzer to the 2024 squad. Glanzer, a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, native, joins AU after spending three complete seasons at South Dakota State.

“We are thrilled to have Grace join the Augustana Softball family,” Melstad said. “She is a hometown athlete whom we have known since she was 10 years old. She is an incredibly talented pitcher who has had success at all levels, including the NCAA Division I level.

“She will be a great addition to our team and joins a long list of great pitchers who have played and are currently playing at Augustana. She will make an impact on our program and team and we look forward to her joining us in the fall. Welcome home, Grace!”

Glanzer joins Augustana after pitching to a record of 52-15 and a 1.86 ERA over her time at South Dakota State. After owning a 19-5 record, and pitching a no-hitter against Oregon State, Glanzer was named the 2021 Summit League Freshman of the Year.

She earned NFCA All-Region and First Team All-Summit League accolades while earning a trio of Summit League Pitcher of the Week honors. She followed that in 2022 as the Summit League Pitcher of the Year with a 21-7 record and 1.85 ERA while leading the Jackrabbits to a Summit League Championship.

In her prep career, she owned a 1.25 ERA while earning First Team All-State honors during her senior season. In 2018, she helped lead her team to a state championship. Her prep career, which included playing for the South Dakota Renegades, earned her a national ranking of No. 23 in FloSoftball’s Top-100 recruits in 2019.

Glanzer joins Ella Cooper and Desaree Cuevas as newcomers to the 2024 Augustana softball squad which is coming off its third-straight NSIC Championship in 2023.

