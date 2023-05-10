Summit League Softball Championship Begins In Brookings

The top four teams in the Summit League will begin championship play Wednesday as South Dakota State University is the host team in the 2023 Summit League Softball Championship.

The Jackrabbits (35-15, 17-0) are riding an 11-game winning streak and are the top seed.

The double-elimination portion of the tournament begins at 11:00 AM on Thursday with the top-seeded Jackrabbits playing the winner of game one between No. 4 South Dakota and No. 5 North Dakota. SDSU and No. 2 seed Omaha (29-25, 15-5), received byes into Thursday's portion of the championship.

Get our free mobile app

Championship Schedule

Wednesday, May 10

G1: (4) South Dakota vs. (5) North Dakota | 2:00 PM

G2: (3) North Dakota State vs. (6) Kansas City | 4:30 PM

Thursday, May 11

G3: (1) South Dakota State vs. G1 Winner | 11:00 AM

G4: (2) Omaha vs. G2 Winner | 1:30 PM

G5: G3 Loser vs. G4 Loser | 4:00 PM

Friday, May 12

G6: G3 Winner vs. G4 Winner | 1:00 PM

G7: G6 Loser vs. G5 Winner | 3:30 PM

Saturday, May 13

G8: G6 Winner vs. G7 Winner | 1:00 PM

G9: If Necessary | 3:30 PM

HOW TO WATCH

All games will be streamed live on thesummitleague.org/watch, televised on Midco Sports, and available on the Midco Sports Plus app.

The Summit League tournament champion will earn the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.