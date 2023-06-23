USF Tabs Erin Bly As Next Head Women’s Softball Coach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The University of Sioux Falls and Athletic Director Pam Gohl are excited to announce the hiring of Erin Bly as the next head women's softball coach at USF.

"We are thrilled to name Erin Bly as our next head coach. From her NCAA playing days, to her coaching at the club and NAIA level, Erin has proven she knows what it takes to be successful at the collegiate level," stated Gohl. "She has a passion for the game and cares about developing the whole student-athlete. We look forward to Erin's positive leadership taking the USF softball program to a new level in the upcoming years."

Bly comes to USF after spending the past five seasons at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa. After taking over the program in the summer of 2018, Bly has led the Chargers to an overall record of 96-95. She has produced 23 GPAC All-Conference athletes along with two GPAC Player of the Week nods and one NFCA All-Region athlete. Under her direction, the Chargers are three-time Top-10 NAIA GPA Team Award recipients. This past season, Bly led the Chargers to a 33-16 record while setting the single-season win record for the program.

"I am beyond excited and honored for this opportunity," stated Bly. "I would like to thank Director of Athletics Pam Gohl and President Dr. Bradfield for their trust and support of my vision for USF softball. I am overjoyed at the opportunity to coach this group of women and connect with alums over the coming years. I am very much looking forward to hitting the ground running and continuing a legacy of excellence at USF!"

Prior to Briar Cliff, Bly served as the head softball coach at Clearwater Central Catholic High School in Clearwater, Florida from 2016-2018. She served as the lead instructor for The Fastpitch Formula in Tampa, Florida, and Chicago, Illinois from 2006-2015. Meanwhile, Bly also served as the head coach for a premier travel ball team in Chicago, the Orland Park A's, from 2008-2011. She also spent a year as a sports information assistant at the University of South Florida in 2011 following her playing career.

Before stepping into the coaching realm, Bly spent three seasons with Drake University where she was a First Team All-Conference athlete for the Bulldogs as well as an Academic All-Conference and All-American Scholar athlete. In 2010, she transferred to the University of South Florida where she also earned Academic All-American honors.

Bly started in 38 games for the Bulls of USF while making 46 total appearances. She boasted a .957 fielding percentage for South Florida with 78 putouts and just four errors. While with the Bulldogs, Bly maintained a career batting average of .272 while recording 100 hits, 13 doubles, 1 triple, and 11 home runs in 367 at-bats. Bly made 135 appearances for Drake with 122 starts while maintaining a career fielding average of .888.

Coach Bly will begin her role as head coach on July 1.

