Oklahoma Walk-Off Sends Sooners Back To WCWS Finals
OKLAHOMA CITY -- For the fifth straight season, Oklahoma earned a trip to the Women's College World Series championship series, delivering another dose of Sooner Magic and stunning Florida with a walk-off home run by Jayda Coleman in the eighth inning on Tuesday.
"We know each other very well," said Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso, who will be gunning for an unprecedented fourth straight national championship. "I don't know that there are a lot of secrets. It's going to be an absolute battle."
The Sooners' title streak looked to be in jeopardy after they were rocked Monday by Florida 9-3, then fell behind early Tuesday after the Gators hit three more home runs to lead 5-2 after three innings. But starting pitcher Kelly Maxwell settled in and found a groove, holding Florida to just one hit the rest of the way as Oklahoma clawed back.
Oklahoma rallied to close the gap to 5-4 in the fourth inning on a home run by first baseman Cydney Sanders. Freshman Ella Parker, who homered in the first inning, then drove in a run to tie it in the bottom of the sixth.
The Sooners again made history with the comeback. They won their eighth consecutive elimination game at the WCWS, tied for the longest all-time streak with Florida State from 2018 to 2021 and two UCLA streaks from the 1980s.
Now, they get ready to defend their titles, their home state and their dominance in one of the most heated rivalries in college sports. This time, however, Oklahoma has been the team fighting its way to the championship series while Texas has cruised.
The Longhorns are 3-0 in Oklahoma City, allowing just one hit in each game with no runs allowed, including a 10-0 run-rule victory over the same Florida team on Saturday.
