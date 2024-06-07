Oklahoma Sweeps Texas, Fourth Straight WCWS Title

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Patty Gasso's Oklahoma Sooners have done it again.

Oklahoma slugged its way to a record fourth straight NCAA softball title, getting a go-ahead, bases-clearing double from Cydney Sanders and beating Texas 8-4 on Thursday night for a two-game sweep of the Women's College World Series championship.

The Sooners won their eighth title overall, all under coach Gasso, and moved into a tie with Arizona for the second-most World Series championships behind UCLA's 12.

Kelly Maxwell, an Oklahoma State transfer, was named Most Outstanding Player. The graduate student went 3-0 with a save at the World Series, allowing seven earned runs in 27 innings. Kasidi Pickering hit a two-run homer in the second inning for the Sooners, and Ella Parker had a two-run single in the sixth that padded Oklahoma's lead.

Gasso used five pitchers, with Maxwell getting the last four outs for the save a day after her complete-game victory in Game 1.

Texas (55-10) still hasn't won a national title. The Longhorns lost to the Sooners in the 2022 championship series. This year, Texas won the Big 12 regular-season title, but Oklahoma beat the Longhorns in the Big 12 tournament.

Both programs are leaving the Big 12 for the SEC next season.