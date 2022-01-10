Baylor Remains No. 1 in AP Top 25

Reigning national champion Baylor isn’t showing any sign of loosening its grip on No. 1.

The Bears remained the unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the fourth time in five weeks. That came after Baylor (15-0) beat Oklahoma and TCU last week to push its winning streak to 21 games dating to last year’s title run in the Indianapolis bubble.

That streak is the third-longest in the Big 12′s 26-year history, trailing Baylor’s 23-game run in 2019-20 and Kansas’ 22-game stretch in 1996-97. The Bears enter this week as the only team in the top 10 of KenPom’s adjusted efficiency rankings for both offense (120.6 points per 100 possessions) and defense (89.6).

They trailed by nine early in the second half of Saturday’s win at TCU but ended up winning by double figures for the 12th time this year.

No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 3 UCLA each climbed two spots after losses by Duke and Purdue, while Auburn and Southern California were new additions to the top five.

