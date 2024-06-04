Mike Jewett has been a longtime assistant basketball coach in our area, spending time with both South Dakota State and most recently with USD.

Now, following the coaching change down in Vermillion, the Augustana alum has a new coaching home.

After spending just one year with the Coyotes under Coach Kayla Karius, Jewett is heading South.

Get our free mobile app

Per Creighton Women's Basketball on Twitter:

Per Go Creighton:

Jewett joins the Bluejays after serving as an assistant coach/interim head coach for South Dakota during the 2023-24 season. He also spent nine seasons on the bench at South Dakota State, including eight as the associate head coach, compiling a 223-71 record during his time in Brookings.

Jewett will now extend his area influence down to Omaha, where the Bluejay program will once again look to build upon a strong season.

Last year, Creighton finished with a mark of 26-6 and were in the rankings for a good portion of the season.

Sources: Creighton Women's Basketball on Twitter