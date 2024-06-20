Pentagon to Host Major College Basketball Event in Sioux Falls

The Sanford Pentagon has long been known for bringing marquee basketball programs and matchups to Sioux Falls.

This Fall will be the same as years prior, but bigger than ever before for the great venue that resides right here in the 605.

Sanford Sports announced on Thursday that the venue will be playing host to the 'Field of 68 Opening Day Showcase' for Men's College Hoops.

It is precisely as it sounds: Sioux Falls and the Pentagon will host three games to tip off the College Basketball season featuring teams from all over the country.

Here's some more details:

The Field of 68, a college basketball media network bringing basketball fans premier sports content, is partnering with Sanford Sports and the Sanford Pentagon to launch a new, innovative event on the opening day of the college basketball season. On Nov. 4, the Sanford Pentagon will host ‘The Field of 68 Opening Day Showcase,’ an event featuring matchups between six of the best programs in college basketball. The inaugural event features the following matchups: Saint Louis vs. Santa Clara

College of Charleston vs. Southern Illinois

McNeese State vs. South Dakota State

It's pretty exciting stuff, and once again elevates Sioux Falls' exposure on a national level, and gives our area another opportunity to prove we belong on the national sports scene.

Earlier this week, Sanford announced that both Nebraska Men's and Women's hoops would be playing at the Pentagon this season as well, with more announcements presumably on the way.

Tickets are not yet on sale for the Field of 68 Showcase but will be on August 1st through Ticketmaster.

The marquee matchup of the three concerns our area South Dakota State Jackrabbits, but there's a former Jackrabbit also involved who is sure to draw some eyes and ears:

Southern Illinois head coach Scott Nagy returns to South Dakota having previously led the South Dakota State Jackrabbits through the transition to the Division I ranks. He made the NCAA Tournament three times in a five-season span in Brookings.

For more on the event and details on ticketing and more, visit Sanford Sports below.

Sources: Sanford Sports