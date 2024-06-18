South Dakota, Nebraska WBB to Meet in Sioux Falls in November

Matchups, dates, and times are starting to trickle in for upcoming premier matchups in Men's and Women's college hoops from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

On Tuesday, Sanford Sports released a pair of matchups coming up in November involving the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Nebraska Women's Basketball team will take on the South Dakota Coyotes at the Pentagon on Saturday, November 16th, while the Men will take on St. Mary's the following day.

Tickets are not yet available, and won't be until August 15th, but now is the time to add the pair of games to your calendar for the Fall.

Per Sanford Sports:

For the men, this marks the third appearance for the Cornhuskers at the Sanford Pentagon while the Gaels will be playing at the Pentagon for the fifth time. This will be the first game for the Nebraska women on Heritage Court and the 11th for the USD women. An NBA Jam 90s throwback theme will be integrated into the game and fan experience for both events.

 

“This will be an unprecedented weekend of Division I basketball at the Sanford Pentagon with four teams coming off outstanding years resulting in trips to the postseason,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports. “Hosting premier games on back-to-back days is the perfect way to get fans excited about the start of the college basketball season.”

The Sanford Pentagon has hosted a long list of premier college basketball action dating back to 2013 and hosted 4 games last season.

We're still in wait-and-see mode about future announcements, but the back-to-back contests in mid-November already provides a headliner for the upcoming season at the Pentagon.

For the latest news in regards to the Sanford Sports Complex, visit their official site here.

Sources: Sanford Sports

