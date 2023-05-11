Summit League Championship Features South Dakota Showdown

First-round play in the Summit League Softball Championship saw the University of South Dakota Coyotes take down North Dakota Wednesday at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium in Brookings.

Clara Edwards pitched her fifth shutout of the season while the Yotes took an early lead in the third inning. That would be all the scoring in the game as USD beats the Fighting Hawks 2-0.

USD will face South Dakota State University on Thursday while the Jackrabbits make their debut in the championship event on their home field.

The Jackrabbits wrapped up a perfect 17-0 mark in conference play by completing a series sweep over South Dakota in Brookings from May 5-6.

The unbeaten league record is the first for the Jackrabbit program. SDSU has won the last two Summit League titles.

The Summit League reports that due to multiple lightning delays in the Brookings area, game two of the first round between No. 3 North Dakota State and No. 6 Kansas City has been suspended and will resume play Thursday morning.

Games three through five will be pushed back one hour and will be played at the conclusion of the NDSU vs. Kansas City game. No. 1 South Dakota State vs. No. 4 South Dakota will start at 12:00 PM followed by No. 2 Omaha vs. the winner of the Bison and Roos contest at 2:30 PM. The loser’s bracket game will begin at 5:00 PM. All time starts are approximate due to potential inclement weather in the Brookings area.

The Summit League Championship will be broadcast on Midco Sports. The tournament will also stream for free on TheSummitLeague.com/watch.