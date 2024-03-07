South Dakota State’s Meyer Named Summit Player of Year

South Dakota State&#8217;s Meyer Named Summit Player of Year

South Dakota State University

The Summit League Women's Basketball Tournament begins from the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Friday and will run through the title game on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the conference released their regular season all-conference teams, and the top seeded SDSU Jackrabbits were very well represented.

Brooklyn Meyer, who is just a sophomore, was named the Summit League Player of the Year for her efforts in an undefeated conference regular season for the Jacks.

It was far from the only honor for the Jackrabbits.

USD's Grace Larkins also earned a first-team all-conference bid.

Here are the complete honorees for the Conference:

*In-State Players in bold.

2023-24 Summit League Women’s Basketball Awards
All-Summit League First Team
Brooklyn Meyer, South Dakota State (So., F)
Elle Evans, North Dakota State (So., G)*
Paige Meyer, South Dakota State (Jr., G)**
Kacie Borowicz, North Dakota (5th, G)**
Grace Larkins, South Dakota (Jr., G)*
Hannah Cooper, Oral Roberts (Gr., G)*

All-Summit League Second Team
Heaven Hamling, North Dakota State (Sr., G)***
Taleyah Jones, Oral Roberts (So., G)
Jordan Jones, Denver (So., G)
Ruthie Udoumoh, Oral Roberts (Sr., G)
Jade Hill, St. Thomas (Jr., G)

All-Summit League Honorable Mention
Amber Scalia, St. Thomas (So., G)
Grace Cave, Omaha (Jr., G)
Madison Mathiowetz, South Dakota State (So., G)
Jalei Oglesby, Oral Roberts (RSo., G)
Emma Smith, Denver (So., Gr)*

^Player of the year automatically earns a spot on the first team
*previous all-league selections noted above

All-Defensive Team
Brooklyn Meyer, South Dakota State (So., F)
Ruthie Udoumoh, Oral Roberts (Sr., G)
Tori Nelson, South Dakota State (Sr., F)
Elle Evans, North Dakota State (So., G)
Hannah Cooper, Oral Roberts (Gr., G)

All-Newcomer Team
Taleyah Jones, Oral Roberts (So., G)
Jalei Oglesby, Oral Roberts (RSo., G)
Kendall Holmes, South Dakota (Jr., G)
Alayna Contreras, Kansas City (So., G)
Dominique Phillips, Kansas City (Gr., F)

All-Freshman Team
Emily Robinson, Oral Roberts (Fr., F)
Abby Krzewinski, North Dakota State (Fr., G)
Kiera Pemberton, North Dakota (Fr., F)
Emani Bennett, Kansas City (Fr., G)
Jenna Hopp, South Dakota State (Fr., G)

Player of the Year: Brooklyn Meyer, South Dakota State
Newcomer of the Year: Taleyah Jones, Oral Roberts
Freshman of the Year: Emily Robinson, Oral Roberts
Sixth Woman of the Year: Jalei Oglesby, Oral Roberts
Defensive Player of the Year: Brooklyn Meyer, South Dakota State
Coach of the Year: Aaron Johnston, South Dakota State

The Summit League Women's Basketball Tournament begins from the Premier Center on Friday afternoon with the 8-9 seed matchup between UMKC and Omaha respectively.

The winner of that contest moves on to face the Jackrabbits on Saturday at 3:00. For the Coyotes, they've got a round 1 matchup with St. Thomas on Sunday, a 12:30 start time.

Source: The Summit League

