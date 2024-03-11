SDSU Powers Past USD in Summit League WBB Semifinal

It was another strong showing for USD on Monday afternoon against rival SDSU, but the Jackrabbits once again powered through to their third win over the Yotes this season.

It was another close first quarter, as the Jacks had a narrow edge of 16-14 after one on Monday afternoon.

The Jacks outscored the Yotes in every quarter, but it was a close contest throughout. In the end, the Jackrabbits punched their way to a 76-63 final and earned another trip to tomorrow's Summit League title game.

Get our free mobile app

SDSU was led in scoring by Brooklyn Meyer with 21, and had three players score in double figures, and a total of 5 score 9 or more points.

For USD, three Yotes finished in double figures with Nicole Avila-Ambrosi pacing things with 16 points.

The key stat from Monday's game wasn't turnovers or rebounding. It was shooting percentage. The Jacks were 50% from the floor and 35% from 3, while the Yotes were 40% and 27% respectively.

It was another strong performance for both teams, with the Yotes finishing up their Summit League Tournament journey in the Semis.

For the SDSU Jackrabbits, they await the winner of #2 NDSU vs. #3 ORU in tomorrow's title game.

Tip off for the championship game is Tuesday at 3:30 CT from the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

For the latest updates and matchup information from the Summit League Tournament, visit the official site below.

Source: The Summit League