SDSU #1, South Dakota #9 Seed in Men’s Summit Tourney Bracket

The Summit League Men's Basketball Tournament officially begins here in Sioux Falls on Friday with the play-in game.

It will be a hot ticket right out of the gate on Friday, as the local USD Coyotes take on Oral Roberts as the bottom two seeds in the tournament.

USD and ORU will tip things off on Friday evening at 7:00, joining the women's play in contest that starts earlier that afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

It might not take long for us to see the Jackrabbits and Coyotes tussle here in Sioux Falls, as if the Coyotes take down ORU, they'll next take on SDSU on Saturday.

The Jackrabbits are the top seed in this year's tournament, and are followed by UMKC, UND, and St. Thomas.

Don't miss out on any of the action! Here is the complete Men's bracket and schedule:

attachment-mbb loading...

Gear up and get out on Friday to support the Yotes as they open up the tournament against ORU.

For ticketing and any other information regarding this year's Summit League Men's Basketball Tournament, visit the official site here.

Source: The Summit League

10 Wild South Dakota Snowstorms Even though snow is blanketing the Sioux Empire, some snowstorms still do not compare to these ten dreadful snowstorms that hit South Dakota

Only In Your State highlighted ten snowstorms in South Dakota as a reminder for people to always be aware of the road during the winter. South Dakotans are well aware of the fact that the state’s winters can be harsh which is why it is always a good idea to plan ahead and prepare for the worst.

Do you remember any major snowstorms that hit South Dakota?

Gallery Credit: KXRB

10 South Dakota Myths Even Some Natives Believe Have you ever notice how much outsiders (and some insiders) get wrong about South Dakota ? They believe and repeat some of these ridiculous South Dakota stereotypes.

SO, to do our part in educating folks, here's a list of some of the most ridiculous myths outsiders always believe South Dakota.

Gallery Credit: Andy Gott