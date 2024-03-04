SDSU #1, South Dakota #9 Seed in Men’s Summit Tourney Bracket

The Summit League Men's Basketball Tournament officially begins here in Sioux Falls on Friday with the play-in game.
It will be a hot ticket right out of the gate on Friday, as the local USD Coyotes take on Oral Roberts as the bottom two seeds in the tournament.
USD and ORU will tip things off on Friday evening at 7:00, joining the women's play in contest that starts earlier that afternoon.
It might not take long for us to see the Jackrabbits and Coyotes tussle here in Sioux Falls, as if the Coyotes take down ORU, they'll next take on SDSU on Saturday.
The Jackrabbits are the top seed in this year's tournament, and are followed by UMKC, UND, and St. Thomas.
Don't miss out on any of the action! Here is the complete Men's bracket and schedule:
Gear up and get out on Friday to support the Yotes as they open up the tournament against ORU.
For ticketing and any other information regarding this year's Summit League Men's Basketball Tournament, visit the official site here.
Source: The Summit League
