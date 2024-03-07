SDSU’s Mayo, Kyle III Headline Summit MBB All-Conference Teams
The Summit League Men's Basketball Tournament from Sioux Falls is on our doorstep.
On Thursday, the conference released its regular season all-conference honorees, and both the SDSU Jackrabbits and USD Coyotes had strong showings.
The conference's player of the year was SDSU Junior Guard Zeke Mayo, and fellow Jackrabbit William Kyle III was named the conference's Defensive Player of the Year.
The tournament this year should be very hotly contested, and things get started on Friday Night with the 8-9 seed play-in matchup between ORU and South Dakota respectively.
Here is the complete list of all-conference honorees:
*Area College Athletes in Bold
2024 Summit League Men's Basketball Awards
First Team
Jamar Brown, Kansas City (Jr., G)
Tommy Bruner, Denver** (Sr., G)
Frankie Fidler, Omaha** (Jr., F)
William Kyle III, South Dakota State (So., F)
Zeke Mayo, South Dakota State^** (Jr., G)
B.J. Omot, North Dakota (So., G)
Second Team
Raheem Anthony, St. Thomas (Gr., G)
Parker Bjorklund, St. Thomas** (Gr., F)
Tyree Ihenacho, North Dakota (Sr., G)
Issac McBride, Oral Roberts** (Sr., G)
Andrew Morgan, North Dakota State (Jr., F)
Honorable Mention
Charlie Easley, South Dakota State (Sr., G)
Boden Skunberg, North Dakota State** (Sr., G)
Kaleb Stewart, South Dakota (Jr., G)
Touko Tainamo, Denver (Jr., F)
Lahat Thioune, South Dakota (Gr., F)
^Player of the year automatically earns a spot on the first team
*previous all-league selections noted above
All-Defensive Team
Babacar Diallo, Kansas City (Sr., G)
Charlie Easley, South Dakota State (Sr., G)
Eli King, North Dakota (So., G)
William Kyle III, South Dakota State (So., F)
Jacari White, North Dakota State (Jr., G)
All-Newcomer Team
Raheem Anthony, St. Thomas (Gr., G)
Jamar Brown, Kansas City (Jr., G)
Amar Kuljuhovic, North Dakota (Jr., F)
Kaleb Stewart, South Dakota (Jr., G)
Lahat Thioune, South Dakota (Gr., F)
Player of the Year
Zeke Mayo, South Dakota State
Defensive Player of the Year
William Kyle III, South Dakota State
Sixth Man of the Year
Khristion Courseault, Kansas City
Freshman of the Year
Jayson Petty, Kansas City
Newcomer of the Year
Jamar Brown, Kansas City
Coach of the Year
Marvin Menzies, Kansas City
SDSU earned the top seed in this year's tournament and will meet the winner of Friday Night's play-in contest on Saturday at 6:00 in their first game.
On the other side of the bracket, UMKC commands the #2 seed, and will open things up on Saturday at 8:30 when they take on the 7th-seeded Denver Pioneers.
Source: The Summit League
The 1990 South Dakota State University Hobo Day Riots
10 Wild South Dakota Snowstorms
Gallery Credit: KXRB