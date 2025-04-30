Augustana Viking Softball Loads Up on All-NSIC Recognition

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – After claiming its fifth straight NSIC regular season title, the Augustana softball team earned nine all-conference selections—including six as First Team honorees—league officials announced Tuesday. Additionally, Grace Glanzer was honored with her second straight Pitcher of the Year award and Gretta Melsted was named Coach of the Year.

Grace Glanzer – NSIC Pitcher of the Year

- Named NSIC Pitcher of the Year for the second straight season

- Was second in the NSIC with a 1.10 ERA and led the NSIC with 13 wins

- Gave up only 14 earned runs through 15 starts and struck out a league high 110 batters with 33 looking in league play

- Against 324 batters, the opposing batting average was an NSIC best .167

- She had six shutouts and 10 complete games in NSIC play

Gretta Melsted – NSIC Coach of the Year

- Led Vikings to fifth consecutive NSIC Regular Season Title

- Coached eight All-NSIC performers, including six first team members and NSIC Pitcher of the Year

- Earns her sixth NSIC Coach of the Year award

In addition to the major award winners, Norah Christiansen , Desi Cuevas , Liz Dierks , Andrea Cain and Lexi Lander were all named First Team All-Conference. Ashton Dorman and Stella Harber secured Second Team honors.

One Viking was also named to the NSIC All-Defensive Team with Dorman representing.

Augustana softball will kick off the NSIC Tournament on Thursday afternoon with a 12:30 p.m. contest at Bowden Field in Sioux Falls.