Harrisburg Tiger Football Tops Initial South Dakota HS Rankings

We're just about ready to get underway with the South Dakota High School football season, as we'll see action as soon as this weekend in certain classes.

On Friday Night, we will see action across the state in all three classes of 9-man football, with the season opener for 11-man coming in just over a week.

Here is the entirety of the preseason poll conducted by SD Media:

Class 11AAA

1. Harrisburg (9) 65

2. Lincoln (6) 61

3. Brandon Valley 52

4. O’Gorman (1) 38

5. Washington 15

Receiving votes: Jefferson 9.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (16) 80

2. Yankton 59

3. Tea Area 50

4. Watertown 26

5. Aberdeen Central 20

Receiving votes: Sturgis 5.

Class 11A

1. Canton (6) 56

T-2. SF Christian (5) 52

T-2. Dell Rapids (3) 52

4. West Central (2) 34

5. Lennox 23

Receiving votes: Rapid City Christian 16, Tri-Valley 4, Dakota Valley 3.

Class 11B

1. Winner (10) 72

2. Elk Point-Jefferson (4) 60

3. Sioux Valley (2) 53

4. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 25

5. Hot Springs 13

Receiving votes: Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 10, Wagner 4, Deuel 2, Aberdeen Roncalli 1.

Class 9AA

1. Parkston (12) 74

2. Hamlin (3) 58

3. Elkton-Lake Benton 39

4. Hanson (1) 29

5. Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 15

Receiving votes: Gregory 11, Viborg-Hurley 9, Stanley County 3, Kimball/White Lake 2.

Class 9A

1. Howard (15) 79

2. Wall 41

3. Wolsey-Wessington 36

4. Warner (1) 35

5. Harding County/Bison 17

Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 14, Platte-Geddes 10, Deubrook Area 7, Potter County 1.

Class 9B

1. Avon (10) 74

2. Canistota (5) 52

3. Faulkton Area (1) 47

4. Corsica-Stickney 25

5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 19

Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 8, Colman-Egan 7, Sully Buttes 4, Hitchcock-Tulare 3, Herreid/Selby Area 1.

For a full view of the upcoming season, or an in-depth look at your area teams, find all things SD High School football at GoBound.com!

Source: Go Bound

