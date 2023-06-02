This is how we begin your summer. Keeping on the move, not passing up any opportunity to be outdoors. And, for the next five months plotting out your next running event.

Here is your updated list of 5 & 10 K's, and other running events close to you.

Races that are charity events, qualifying runs, trail races, fun runs, or the bigger marathons are attracting thousands of entrants each year.

Get our free mobile app

For 2023 you'll find South Dakota running events here, along with a few in Minnesota and Iowa. Scan the list and start planning the rest of the year. The dates and starting locations are below.

June 3

Health Connect's Human Race - Sertoma Park, Sioux Falls

Deer Dash Trail Races - Oak Grove Park, Hawarden, Iowa

June 4

Deadwood Mickelson Trail Marathon - Rochford

June 10

HILLarious Trail Races - Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, Sioux City, Iowa

Swan Lake Marathon - Swan Lake, Viborg

Blind Butcher Brewing: Race to Cure Vision Loss - Blind Butcher Brewing, Inwood, Iowa

MAC Triathlon - Mitchell Aquatic Center, Mitchell

June 17

Longest Day 10K - Fishback Soccer Complex, Brookings

June 23

Black Hills 100 - Centennial Trail (Trail #89), Northern Black Hills of South Dakota

June 24

Worthing Days 5K - Worthing

July 8

Spearfish Canyon Half Marathon - Spearfish City Park

Beef & Eggs 5K - Brookings County Courthouse

July 9

SuFu Circut Relay - Downtown Sioux Falls

July 15

Lennox Lapsley’s Running for Healthy Hearts Half Marathon - Milboro

Heart of the Hills Run - 1880 Train parking lot, Hill City

Prairie Berry Wine Run 5K - Hill City

Sue Lulf Memorial 5K/10K - Burbank

July 16

Deadwood Midnight Cowboy Glow Run - Main St. Deadwood

I'm Bound for Boston Marathon - Canyon Lake Dr, Rapid City

July 22

Oakwood Lakes Trail Run - Oakwood State Park

Race for Tumor Awareness - Memorial Park, Huron

Rapid City Half Marathon - Rapid City

July 29

Crofton's Dam Race - Lewis & Clark Lake State Recreation Area

Tuthill Trail Race - Tuthill Park, Sioux Falls

Haven Half - Rapid City

August 5

Siouxland Community Health 5K - Adams Homestead & Nature Preserve, McCook Lake

August 12

605 Trail Race & Festival- Good Earth State Park, Sioux Falls

September 16

Big Sioux Rec Trail Races - Big Sioux Recreation Area, Brandon

October 14

Newton Hills Trail Races - Newton Hills State Park, Canton

October 21

Mankato Marathon - Mankato, Minnesota

October 28

Glacier Hills - Newton Hills State Park, Canton

20 Classic Cars From 20 Classic Movies Cars & Movies

Where To Eat When Traveling South Dakota, Here's 20 To Choose From 20 South Dakota Restaurants