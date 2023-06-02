[UPDATED] South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa Running Events Remaining
This is how we begin your summer. Keeping on the move, not passing up any opportunity to be outdoors. And, for the next five months plotting out your next running event.
Here is your updated list of 5 & 10 K's, and other running events close to you.
Races that are charity events, qualifying runs, trail races, fun runs, or the bigger marathons are attracting thousands of entrants each year.
For 2023 you'll find South Dakota running events here, along with a few in Minnesota and Iowa. Scan the list and start planning the rest of the year. The dates and starting locations are below.
June 3
Health Connect's Human Race - Sertoma Park, Sioux Falls
Deer Dash Trail Races - Oak Grove Park, Hawarden, Iowa
June 4
Deadwood Mickelson Trail Marathon - Rochford
June 10
HILLarious Trail Races - Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, Sioux City, Iowa
Swan Lake Marathon - Swan Lake, Viborg
Blind Butcher Brewing: Race to Cure Vision Loss - Blind Butcher Brewing, Inwood, Iowa
MAC Triathlon - Mitchell Aquatic Center, Mitchell
June 17
Longest Day 10K - Fishback Soccer Complex, Brookings
June 23
Black Hills 100 - Centennial Trail (Trail #89), Northern Black Hills of South Dakota
June 24
Worthing Days 5K - Worthing
July 8
Spearfish Canyon Half Marathon - Spearfish City Park
Beef & Eggs 5K - Brookings County Courthouse
July 9
SuFu Circut Relay - Downtown Sioux Falls
July 15
Lennox Lapsley’s Running for Healthy Hearts Half Marathon - Milboro
Heart of the Hills Run - 1880 Train parking lot, Hill City
Prairie Berry Wine Run 5K - Hill City
Sue Lulf Memorial 5K/10K - Burbank
July 16
Deadwood Midnight Cowboy Glow Run - Main St. Deadwood
I'm Bound for Boston Marathon - Canyon Lake Dr, Rapid City
July 22
Oakwood Lakes Trail Run - Oakwood State Park
Race for Tumor Awareness - Memorial Park, Huron
Rapid City Half Marathon - Rapid City
July 29
Crofton's Dam Race - Lewis & Clark Lake State Recreation Area
Tuthill Trail Race - Tuthill Park, Sioux Falls
Haven Half - Rapid City
August 5
Siouxland Community Health 5K - Adams Homestead & Nature Preserve, McCook Lake
August 12
605 Trail Race & Festival- Good Earth State Park, Sioux Falls
September 16
Big Sioux Rec Trail Races - Big Sioux Recreation Area, Brandon
October 14
Newton Hills Trail Races - Newton Hills State Park, Canton
October 21
Mankato Marathon - Mankato, Minnesota
October 28
Glacier Hills - Newton Hills State Park, Canton