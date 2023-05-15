37 Exciting South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa Running Events Remaining
Here we are in the middle of Spring and you just completed your first running event of the season. Feels really good doesn't it? So, what are you waiting for? Let's pick the next one!
Races that are charity events, qualifying runs, trail races, fun runs, or the bigger marathons are attracting thousands of entrants each year.
For 2023 you'll find South Dakota running events here, along with a few in Minnesota and Iowa. Scan the list and start planning the rest of the year. The dates and starting locations are below.
May 20
Pound The Mound - Blue Mound State Park
10m/20m/30 mile Trail Races.
Zippy Mile Road Race - Fawick Park Sioux Falls
Remember the Fallen 5K - Riverdale Park, Sioux Falls
DASH Around Kampeska Half Marathon and Half Marathon Relay - Watertown
May 21
Sioux Falls Skedaddle 1/2 Marathon - Fawick Park Sioux Falls
May 27
Memorial Day 5K/10K/15K - Elmwood Park, Sioux Falls
June 3
Health Connect's Human Race - Sertoma Park, Sioux Falls
Deer Dash Trail Races - Oak Grove Park, Hawarden, Iowa
June 4
Deadwood Mickelson Trail Marathon - Rochford
June 10
HILLarious Trail Races - Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, Sioux City, Iowa
Billie's 5K at Swan Lake Christian Camp - Swan Lake, Viborg
Blind Butcher Brewing: Race to Cure Vision Loss - Blind Butcher Brewing, Inwood, Iowa
MAC Triathlon - Mitchell Aquatic Center, Mitchell
June 17
Longest Day 10K - Fishback Soccer Complex, Brookings
June 23
Black Hills 100 - Centennial Trail (Trail #89), Northern Black Hills of South Dakota
June 24
Worthing Days 5K - Worthing
July 8
Spearfish Canyon Half Marathon - Spearfish City Park
Beef & Eggs 5K - Brookings County Courthouse
July 9
SuFu Circut Relay - Downtown Sioux Falls
July 15
Lennox Lapsley’s Running for Healthy Hearts Half Marathon - Milboro
Heart of the Hills Run - 1880 Train parking lot, Hill City
Prairie Berry Wine Run 5K - Hill City
Sue Lulf Memorial 5K/10K - Burbank
July 16
Deadwood Midnight Cowboy Glow Run - Main St. Deadwood
I'm Bound for Boston Marathon - Canyon Lake Dr, Rapid City
July 22
Oakwood Lakes Trail Run - Oakwood State Park
Race for Tumor Awareness - Memorial Park, Huron
Rapid City Half Marathon - Rapid City
July 29
Crofton's Dam Race - Lewis & Clark Lake State Recreation Area
Tuthill Trail Race - Tuthill Park, Sioux Falls
Haven Half - Rapid City
August 5
Siouxland Community Health 5K - Adams Homestead & Nature Preserve, McCook Lake
August 12
605 Trail Race & Festival- Good Earth State Park, Sioux Falls
September 16
Big Sioux Rec Trail Races - Big Sioux Recreation Area, Brandon
October 14
Newton Hills Trail Races - Newton Hills State Park, Canton
October 21
Mankato Marathon - Mankato, Minnesota
October 28
Glacier Hills - Newton Hills State Park, Canton