2022 City of Sioux Falls Summer Activities Guide Released

Let us guide you through a summer of fun to play in Sioux Falls this summer. Hundreds of activities for the youngest to the oldest, indoors and out. Events to get your toes wet or deep in the sand. Get your hands on a basketball or a fish. Test yourself physically and mentally.

The Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Department has just released the 2022 Summer Activities Guide for all ages.

You will also find information on how to make reservations and register for classes.

Sioux Falls summertime fun is focused on activities for every age group with five Community Centers to eight aquatic facilities.

And some of the best summer entertainment is the evening performances of Mondays At McKennan, Storyland Children's Theatre, and Bare Bodkins at Falls Park.

Don't forget about that your competitive nature. Is anyone up for joining a Kickball League?

A great option for visiting guests this July during National Park and Recreation Month, check out the Phillips Avenue Pop Up Park.