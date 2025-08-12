The Sioux Falls Marathon takes place in late September this year, and event planners anticipate another big event showcasing what our great city has to offer.

The Sioux Falls Sports Authority is tasked with the planning on execution of the event every year, and part of that process is the race route.

The races will all take place on Sunday, September 21st this year, and the Sports Authority has announced the full list of street closures to keep in mind that day.

Per Sioux Falls Sports Authority:

For the safety of participants and in coordination with the Sioux Falls Police Department and the City of Sioux Falls, the Sioux Falls Sports Authority is announcing the following street closures. The following streets will be closed temporarily on Sunday, September 21, and will re-open once the final runner clears the area: N. Western Ave (Russell St to Burnside St) 6:00 am-1:30 pm

(Russell St to Burnside St) 6:00 am-1:30 pm W. Legion Drive (Western Ave to Hawthorne Ave) 6:00 am-10:15 am

(Western Ave to Hawthorne Ave) 6:00 am-10:15 am N. Hawthorne Ave (Burnside St to West Ave) 6:00 am-10:15 am

(Burnside St to West Ave) 6:00 am-10:15 am West Ave Service Road (Hawthorne Ave to Madison St) 6:00 am-10:15 am

(Hawthorne Ave to Madison St) 6:00 am-10:15 am W. Madison St (Lyndale Ave to Menlo Ave) 6:00 am-11:15 am

(Lyndale Ave to Menlo Ave) 6:00 am-11:15 am N. Lake Ave (Along Terrace Park) 6:00 am-11:15 am

(Along Terrace Park) 6:00 am-11:15 am N. Menlo Ave (Brookings St to 4 th St) 6:00 am-11:00 am

(Brookings St to 4 St) 6:00 am-11:00 am W. 4 th St (Menlo Ave to Duluth Ave) 6:00 am-10:15 am

(Menlo Ave to Duluth Ave) 6:00 am-10:15 am N. Duluth Ave (4 th St to 9 th St) 6:00 am-10:00 am

(4 St to 9 St) 6:00 am-10:00 am 9 th St (Duluth Ave to Phillips Ave) 6:00 am-10:00 am

(Duluth Ave to Phillips Ave) 6:00 am-10:00 am N. Dakota Ave (9 th St to 5 th St) 6:00 am-9:00 am

(9 St to 5 St) 6:00 am-9:00 am N. Main St (9 th St to 5 th St) 6:00 am-9:00 am

(9 St to 5 St) 6:00 am-9:00 am 8 th St (Minnesota Ave to Reid St) 6:00 am-9:00 am

(Minnesota Ave to Reid St) 6:00 am-9:00 am 6 th St (Minnesota Ave to Weber Ave) 6:00 am-9:00 am

(Minnesota Ave to Weber Ave) 6:00 am-9:00 am N. Phillips Ave (9 th St to Falls Park Dr) 6:30 am-9:00 am

(9 St to Falls Park Dr) 6:30 am-9:00 am S. Phillips Ave (10 th St to 13 th St) 7:30 am-10:00 am

(10 St to 13 St) 7:30 am-10:00 am W. 13 th St (Phillips Ave to Dakota Ave) 7:30 am-10:00 am

(Phillips Ave to Dakota Ave) 7:30 am-10:00 am S. Dakota Ave (13th St to 9th St) 7:30 am-10:00 am

Additionally, the following streets will be utilized, but not entirely closed. Drivers should proceed with caution and adhere to volunteer direction on these streets: E. 10 th St (Fawick Park to Minnesota Ave)

(Fawick Park to Minnesota Ave) E. Marson Dr (Southeastern Ave to Judy Ave)

(Southeastern Ave to Judy Ave) S. Judy Ave (Marson Dr to 52 nd St)

(Marson Dr to 52 St) E. 52 nd St (Judy Ave to Blaine Ave)

(Judy Ave to Blaine Ave) S. Blaine Ave (52 nd St to 57 th St)

(52 St to 57 St) E. Regency Ct (Full loop Blaine Ave to Blaine Ave)

(Full loop Blaine Ave to Blaine Ave) E. 57 th St (Blaine Ave to Lewis Ave)

(Blaine Ave to Lewis Ave) S. Lewis Ave (57 th St to 54 th St)

(57 St to 54 St) E. 54 th St (Lewis Ave to Birchwood Ave)

(Lewis Ave to Birchwood Ave) S. Birchwood Ave (E. 54 th St to Edgewood Rd)

(E. 54 St to Edgewood Rd) E. Edgewood Rd (Birchwood Ave to Otonka Trail)

(Birchwood Ave to Otonka Trail) S. Cliff Ave (Otonka Trail to St. George Dr)

(Otonka Trail to St. George Dr) N. Harlem Ave (Elmwood Park to McClellan St)

(Elmwood Park to McClellan St) W. McClellan St (Harlem Ave to Hudson Ave)

(Harlem Ave to Hudson Ave) N. Hudson Ave (McClellan St to Brookings St)

(McClellan St to Brookings St) W. Brookings St (Hudson Ave to Western Ave)

(Hudson Ave to Western Ave) N. Walts Ave (Brookings St to Bailey St)

(Brookings St to Bailey St) W. Bailey St (Walts Ave to Covell Ave)

(Walts Ave to Covell Ave) N. Covell Ave (Bailey St to Madison St) The start times for each race are as follows: Full Marathon – 6:45 am Half Marathon – 7:00 am 5K – 10:15 am

For the latest on the races and your opportunity to register, visit SiouxFallsMarathon.com!

Source: SF Sports Authority

