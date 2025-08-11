We're just a few short weeks away from kickoff to the college football season, and both the Augustana Vikings and Sioux Falls Cougars enter with high expectations.

The Vikings won the NSIC a year ago, while the Cougars weren't far behind and finished the season at 9-3 and just short of a playoff appearance.

Augustana got some love in the preseason coaches poll released on Monday, as they cracked the top 25.

Here's a look at the poll:

Others Receiving Votes: West Alabama, 113; Carson-Newman, 100; Wingate, 74; Fort Hays St., 66; Colorado School of Mines, 42; Saginaw Valley St., 35; Minnesota-Duluth, 29; Albany St., 26; Northwest Missouri St., 21; Indiana (Pa.), 16; UT-Permian Basin, 16; Delta St., 13; Findlay, 12; UNC-Pembroke, 12; Davenport, 10; Johnson C. Smith, 9; East Stroudsburg, 7; Fairmont St., 7; Southern Arkansas, 6; Texas A&M-Kingsville, 5; Colorado Mesa, 1; Truman St., 1.

Per GoAugie.com:

Augustana, picked second in the NSIC preseason poll, concluded 2024 with an 8-4 record after going 8-2 in NSIC action on its way to its second consecutive outright conference title and just the second solo conference crown for the program since 1959. The Vikings advanced to their fourth NCAA Division II Playoff in the last five seasons. Earlier this month, the NSIC coaches voted Augustana to finish second in the NSIC. In addition, Gunnar Hensley was selected as the NSIC South Division Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and Logan Leonard was named NSIC Preseason Defensive Player to Watch.

Augustana opens the season on Saturday, August 30th when they play host to Missouri Western. As for USF, they head West on Thursday, August 28th to take on Black Hills State. For the latest on both programs, visit the official site links below.

Sources: AFCA Polls, GoAugie and USFCougars

