The Texas Longhorns have a season full of expectations on tap in 2025.

Arch Manning takes over as the full-time starter at QB, the team returns a ton of talent, and Coach Steve Sarkisian guides the program following a deep run a year ago.

The Preseason College Football AP Top 25 officially came out on Monday, and the Longhorns are the top team in poll for the first time in the program's storied history.

Get our free mobile app

Per ESPN.com:

For the first time, Texas will open a college football season ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25.

The Longhorns hardly have a mandate in the poll released Monday: They edged out Penn State by just five points in the closest preseason vote since 1998.

Texas received 25 first-place votes and 1,552 points to give the Southeastern Conference the preseason No. 1 team for a record fifth straight year. The Nittany Lions got 23 first-place votes and 1,547 points for their highest preseason ranking since they were No. 1 to open the 1997 season.

Associated Press Preseason Top 25 The top 25 teams in the AP preseason poll, released Monday.

1. Texas (25) 2. Penn State (23) 3. Ohio State (11) 4. Clemson (4) 5. Georgia (1) 6. Notre Dame 7. Oregon (1) 8. Alabama 9. LSU 10. Miami 11. Arizona State 12. Illinois 13. South Carolina 14. Michigan 15. Florida 16. SMU 17. Kansas State 18. Oklahoma 19. Texas A&M 20. Indiana 21. Mississippi 22. Iowa State 23. Texas Tech 24. Tennessee 25. Boise State

Source: Texas ranked No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 for first time - ESPN

Top 10 Heisman Trophy Odds Ahead of the 2025 College Football Season Gallery Credit: Bert Remien