Because of the 120-day rule, you'll have to wait a couple more weeks before making Thanksgiving reservations at a Sioux Falls City Park shelter. What? You know you've thought about it!

With over 80 parks in Sioux Falls, you will enjoy the outdoor beauty of the city as it primps and grooms all summer. Great picnic shelters, playground sets, bike paths, and some near the city swimming pools, softball fields, tennis courts, and soccer fields.

Making a reservation at a Sioux Falls Picnic Shelter has never been easier.

There are a few rules you need to know about before making your reservations like alcohol consumption, grills, vehicles, electrical use, tents, and much more. And, don't forget the necessary permits.

If there is a special occasion like a wedding, or if you have special requirements there is a complete list here.

PARK SHELTER FEE

About that 120-day rule - reservations will be accepted no more than 120 days before an event. There is a $25 non-refundable fee for reserving a picnic shelter. This fee is due at the time your reservation is made.

