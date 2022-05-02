Top Outdoor Theme Parks In & Close to Sioux Falls

Finding outdoor entertainment for all ages isn't that difficult. Right here in Sioux Falls, you won't have to drive far to enjoy two of the finest theme parks in the region.

In the city of Sioux Falls, Thunder Road has both outdoor and indoor attractions. Go-Karts, Euro Bungy, Tilt-A-Whirl, Batting cages, and Water Wars are all outside in the fresh air.

Indoor entertainment includes Axe Throwing, Hyper Bowling, Lazar Tag, Bumper Cars, 7D Theater, and Arcade games for young and old.

Head west out of Sioux Falls to the best-wettest water park South Dakota has to offer in Wild Water West Waterpark. Hosting families and groups who travel hours for an outdoor good time.

From the giant 65-foot tower and its five waterslides to Tornado Alley, Wave Pool, Lazy River, Caribbean Falls, and baby pool. Wild Water West also has batting cages, bumper boats, and mini-golf.

The Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Department has made significant improvements to its outdoor swimming pools over the years.

The seven Aquatic Parks and the indoor Midco Aquatic Center are prime entertainment hot spots during the summer.

Arnolds Park is less than 90 minutes from Sioux Falls where this classic amusement park was first introduced to the Okoboji, Iowa area in 1889.

Drive to Omaha, Nebraska, and spend the day at Fun-Plex. The largest waterpark in the state has rides for kids and adults.

In Minnesota around the Twin Cities you can't go wrong with Valleyfair, Nickelodeon Universe, Cascade Bay Waterpark, and Great Wolf Lodge.

