Sioux Falls Restaurant Reminds Residents They Welcome Everyone

There has been a lot of buzz within the Sioux Falls community about a restaurant group acquiring a Sioux Falls establishment. It's just leaving some Sioux Falls restaurant patrons a little bit confused.

Parker's Bistro in downtown Sioux Falls has been part of the community for numerous years. Some customers of Parker's Bistro might not realize that Icon Events and DaDa Gastropub are under the same ownership. Now, this restaurant trio will add another local establishment to its group. However, it's creating more questions than answers for some of the establishment’s loyal customers.

The owners of Parker's Bistro made the announcement late last week that they intend to purchase Club David. This particular nightclub is known to be a popular part of the downtown scene. Club David identifies itself as an inclusive bar that welcomes everyone. Due to the dedicated following of Club David, the owners of Parker's Bistro felt the need to show its support for this exciting, new addition to their restaurant group.

Shortly after a post on its Facebook page, the owners of Parker's Bistro explained the response has been "overwhelming" and "there is one component that needs clarity."

Our restaurant group has been involved in and has supported the queer community for many, many years. Parker’s Bistro, DaDa Gastropub, ICON Events and Club David are all safe places - we are allies. We love to host great events at DaDa Gastropub and Icon Event Hall + Lounge and we will continue to host community-inclusive events at Club David. After all, we’re nothing without all of our patrons.

All restaurants around the Sioux Empire and beyond would not be successful without their faithful customers. Let's continue to do our best to support our local businesses and celebrate their success with them as well!

