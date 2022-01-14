&#8216;Locally Sourced&#8217; Charity Fashion Show + Art Install Happening in Sioux Falls

‘Locally Sourced’ Charity Fashion Show + Art Install Happening in Sioux Falls

Used with Permission/Pigeon 605

'Locally Sourced' is a one-of-a-kind event. It's part fashion show, part art installation, part fundraiser, and part hometown pride.

The entire event is a fundraiser for Lutheran Social Services and will take place Saturday, January 15th at Icon Event Hall located at 402 North Main Avenue.

Get our free mobile app

The title 'Locally Sourced' comes from the fact that everything is being done locally! The fashions are from local boutiques like Terra Shepherd Boutique & Apothecary, Mint & Basil, leela and lavender, and Primp. The models are all local. The money raised is staying local, and the art is all done by local artists.

The festivities get started at 7 pm if you have early entry tickets. Models will start walking the catwalk at 8 pm. And there is an after-party starting at 9 pm with DJ GJ.

Early entry tickets are $65 and include a cocktail hour, appetizers, two drink tickets, and early entry to the fashion show.

VIP tickets are $400 for a table of four. The VIP packages include early entry and two drinks per guest for the cocktail hour. When the fashion show starts, VIP tables will receive a bottle of champagne, 8 drink tickets for the table for the remainder of the night, and access to the VIP bar.

There are also general admission tickets for $15 that will be available at the door.

Tickets can be purchased, here. Any questions, please inquire via email: taylor@iconsiouxfalls.com.
Masks are strongly encouraged for this event.

13 Famous Iowans

 

Best Bars in Sioux Falls

There is always something different to try when you visit a local Sioux Falls bar or brewery. There could be a specialty drink at one bar and a new beer recipe at the next. It's kind of like a smorgasbord of drinks to taste test. The only problem is deciding which bars are the best bars in Sioux Falls to explore with your family or friends?

This is a difficult decision just because there are so many great local options. Luckily, our friends at Yelp identified the top ten bars in Sioux Falls thanks to numerous reviews on each establishment.

The next time it's your turn to select a bar for a night out on the town, be sure to visit one of these ten bars highly reviewed by Yelp.

 

 

 

 

 

Filed Under: Fashion Show, Fundraiser, Icon Event Hall, Locally Sourced, Lutheran Social Services, Sioux Falls
Categories: Sioux Falls Events
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top