Sioux Falls Nonprofit Hoping to ‘Stomp the Stigma’

Family Service Inc. is a nonprofit in Sioux Falls that offers free and reduced-fee counseling. Family Service Inc. operates the Heuermann Clinic. Adults struggling financially or without insurance are eligible.

'Stomp the Stigma' is Family Service Inc.'s second annual 5K and 1-mile walk/run that helps raise funds for the clinic.

The hope is to create mental health awareness one step at a time.

“Running and physical exercise is one of the many ways to take care of your mental health and do something good for your body.” said Benson Langat, Boston Marathon Runner and Clinic Social Worker at Family Service. “We hope to explain that running is not only a great way to take care of your mental health, but also generate support the Heuermann Clinic."

The event will take place Saturday, June 18th, and will start at Fawick Park. In-person registration will start at 7 am, a brief presentation will take place at 7:45 am. The race will start around 8 am and conclude around noon.

Runners and walkers can pre-register by clicking here. There is a free t-shirt included with registration!

Family Service Inc. is hoping to raise $15,000 which will help 600 people receiving counseling!

If you are interested in volunteering or have questions, contact Tracey Quint at tracey@sdfsi.org

