Toy Lending Library Hosting Garage Sale Fundraiser

If you're not familiar with the Toy Lending Library of South Dakota, their mission is to create opportunities for children zero to five years old to enhance their learning development through play.

The Toy Lending Library creates beautiful toy boxes that can be checked out, free of charge from 14 locations including all the Siouxland libraries in the Sioux Falls Area.

The boxes contain toys and books that encourage children and families to engage in educational and imaginative play.

How it works is pretty simple. First, you need a library card. Then you come into one of the Toy Lending locations, borrow a toy box, take it home, play, return it, and get more.

Saturday, May 14, 2022, the Toy Lending Library will be hosting a freewill donation garage sale to help raise funds.

The garage sale will be from 8 am until 4 pm at 3114 S Summit Ave in Sioux Falls. Look for the red roof on the block.

If you have questions or something you're willing to donate, contact Anelis Coscioni at 605-610-6063.

Sounds like a great opportunity to find some great deals and help out a very deserving organization.

For more information about the event and the Toy Lending Library, click here.