The El Riad Shrine Chanters are bringing back Rock the Shrine featuring Pop Rocks.

Last year the event was cancelled due to Covid-19.

It was quite a hit to the community and The Chanters because Rock the Shrine helps support The Shrine and all of the work they do in the community.

The El Riad Shrine Chanters host Rock the Shrine every February. It is a fundraiser, karaoke contest, and rock concert featuring Pop Rocks, all rolled into one very fun night.



This year's event is on Saturday, February 26th, 2022! Come early and get settled in with a beverage when doors open at 5:30 p.m. at The El Riad Shrine located at 510 S. Phillips Avenue.

The Vocalist Karaoke Battle starts at 6 p.m. and the finals are after the first set from Pop Rocks around 9:30. There are $1,000 in prizes to be awarded! (I will also be back as a judge this year!)

Pop Rocks will take the stage at 8 p.m. and if you've never seen Pop Rocks, you're in for a treat! They are a cover band, but so much more! They're described on the website, "There is NOTHING out there like this group, the show has 40+ costume changes, every genre of hit music, special effects, high energy and passionate members, and interactive performances that get the entire crowd involved! Come have fun with us!!!"

Rock the Shrine is a 21 and older event.

Tickets are in various price ranges and are still available here.