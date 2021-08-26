Get Ready For The 58th Annual Sidewalk Arts Festival

Mark your calendar for September 11th, 2021 because The Washington Pavilion's 58th Annual Sidewalk Arts Festival is going strong! Eight hours of fun in downtown Sioux Falls from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

As always, admission is totally FREE.

Get our free mobile app

The Sidewalk Arts Festival is a fundraiser for the Visual Arts Center. It is the largest one-day art festival in the region. According to The Washington Pavilion's website, "Proceeds from the festival support programming at the Visual Arts Center, including exhibitions, art classes, and a permanent collection. The Visual Arts Center brings the visual arts to children and adults through exhibitions, education, collections, and special events."

All the streets around The Washington Pavilion will be blocked off to make room for all the fun. In a press release, the folks from The Washington Pavilion explain what to expect, "More than 220 fine art, folk art, craft, nonprofit and food vendors will be in attendance. The Great Western Bank parking ramp will be converted into a food court with several food and beverage vendors. There will also be fun and exciting activities for children, including face painting, in the Children’s Studio, located in the Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden."

If the food trucks don't tickle your fancy, Leonardo's Café will be open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. serving sandwiches, wraps, salads, soup, flatbreads, and kid-friendly favorites.

Everyone's favorite mascot, Radley Rex, is scheduled to appear in the Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

There is also a full schedule of FREE entertainment in the Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden:

Time Artist/Group

9:30-10:00 a.m.- Balleraena Dance Studio

10:00-10:30 a.m.- LiRa Dance Company

10:30-11:00 a.m.- Rise Up

11:00-11:45 a.m.- Moxton Road

11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.- Good Night Theatre Collective

12:30-1 p.m.- Improv Falls

1:15-2 p.m.- South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra

2-2:45 p.m.- The Premiere Playhouse

2:45-3:15 p.m.- DAPA Plays for Living

Friendly reminder, this is a smoke-free event.