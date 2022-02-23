Are You Going To These Sioux Falls Concerts?

It's kind of surreal to think that for almost the past two years attending concerts was a foreign concept to the world. Gathering in large crowds appeared to be a distant memory. Now, concerts are making a comeback in a huge way throughout the Sioux Empire, especially in Sioux Falls.

Now that the world is continuing life and adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, artists and music groups feel comfortable enough to head back out on the road to perform. They are traveling to cities across the country including right here in Sioux Falls.

Some of the biggest names in the music industry are stopping in Sioux Falls to bring the house down with their latest hits as well as their old-time favorites. 2022 is going to be a huge concert party for venues like the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, The District, The Sanford Pentagon, and The Washington Pavilion.

So what concerts are happening in Sioux Falls in 2022? Take a look at this all-star lineup to see who's taking the stage right here in our great city.

More Concerts In Sioux Falls in 2022

Keep in mind: Some concerts on the original list have been rescheduled for 2023. Make sure to check with the show's venue and stay up to date on new information.

