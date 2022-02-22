Hallelujah! Sioux Falls Is about to Get an Extra Hour of Sunlight!

Who else is sick and tired of all these gray, cold days? Must the wind blow 35+ mph every single day in this state?

We have officially arrived at that point of the year where almost everyone who lives in South Dakota and this part of the country suffers from a serious case of cabin fever.

Four plus months of winter-like weather can do that to a person, and these 50 degree days Mother Nature likes to tease us with on occasion followed by bouts of frigid cold temps like the ones we can expect all this week can get everyone climbing the walls in a bigtime hurry!

The good news for all warm-weather lovers, like myself, the march to March is on.

The first official day of spring is Sunday, (March 20). The even better news, we start getting an extra hour of daylight again as we spring forward and return to Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, (March 13) at 2:00 AM.

Sure we might lose an extra hour of sleep that night, but we more than makeup for that, as we begin to gain (in theory anyway) an extra hour of sunlight each day. That's providing the sun ever decides to shine again one of these days!

It won't be long now and we can all start swapping out our extra layers of clothing for an extra layer of sunscreen as we head to the pool, the lake, and our favorite waterpark.

Who is up for a hot humid 90-degree day, right about now?

You never know, in another four months I could be writing a story bitching about the sweltering heat, and how I can't wait for Central Standard Time and the season of Fall to return.

I seriously doubt it, but stranger things have happened.

