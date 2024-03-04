5 Signs of Spring in Sioux Falls and South Dakota

We welcome back the longer days of daylight, warmer temps, and ice cream. Yep, make way for Spring!

If you have been a Sioux Falls resident for more than a year chances are you have been introduced to a springtime tradition.

B & G Milky Way Is Open!

The opening of the B & G Milky Way. Can't wait to have my first strawberry shake.

NCAA BB Tournament

March Madness brings out the fans to Sioux Falls bars and restaurants for lunch and not return to work for the rest of the day.

Time Change

Just about this time of year the calendar turns to Daylight Savings Time. For some, it's great news as we Spring forward our clocks by one hour on Sunday, March 10. For others, all that entails is losing an hour of sleep and probably being late for church. This would also be a good time to change the battery in your smoke alarms.

Potholes

After having periods of warm days with temperatures in the upper 50s, our streets again show their ugly side. And that also means the construction season is just around the corner.

High School Basketball Championships

Scattered all around South Dakota teams and fans will be attending the girls and boys high school basketball tournaments this week and next.

On one other note, March is also one of the most popular times for snowstorms in South Dakota. Same to you.

