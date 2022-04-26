Oh sure, the trees are budding, there is a slight floral aroma in the air, and the Robins have returned. But, those aren't the only signs of spring here in Sioux Falls!

Downtown Sioux Falls is once again hosting the Spring Art & Wine Walk presented by Avera! This event is also part of the May First Friday celebration!

This twice a year event not only highlights some of the best artists and artwork in our area but also shines a light on some of the tastiest wines that could "pass through your lips and over your gums, look out stomach - here it comes!"

One of the best combinations known to man is a bit of wine to relax the mind, and some art to open it. This fantastic experience is ours for the taking on Saturday, May 6, from 5 to 8 PM in downtown Sioux Falls.

A wine-sampling punch card is only $25 or you can choose wine by the glass for $5 each. All of the art at 31 downtown locations is absolutely free, as is the music at several of the locations.

Here are just a few of the Art & Wine Walk locations:

Papa Woodys - 775 N. Phillips Avenue South Dakota Public Broadcasting - 601 N. Phillips Avenue Rehfeld's Art Gallery - 431 N. Phillips Avenue DaDa Gastropub - 402 N. Main Avenue Intoxibakes - 421 N. Phillips Avenue/Suite 111 8th & Railroad Center - 401 E. 8th Street #200A Plum's Cooking - 401 E. 8th St #107 Washington Pavilion Visual Art Center - 301 S. Main Ave

Check out the complete list of 31 locations for you to see, sample, and stroll to at Downtown Sioux Falls online and on Facebook.