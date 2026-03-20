The Minnesota Vikings are in need of depth pieces along the offensive line, and this week they put out a feeler to address that issue.

The team signed Restricted Free Agent Ryan Van Demark of the Buffalo Bills to an offer sheet earlier this week, and the Bills had right of first refusal on the offer.

On Friday, the Bills officially opted to not match the Vikings offer sheet, meaning that Van Demark has become a Viking.

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Per ProFootballTalk:

With Buffalo tendering Van Denmark at the original-round level, the club will not receive any compensation for the offensive lineman’s departure. Van Denmark’s deal with Minnesota is reportedly for one year and worth $4.3 million. Had he played on the original-round tender with Buffalo, Van Denmark would have made $3.52 million in 2026. Van Denmark appeared in 43 games with six starts for Buffalo over the last three seasons. He appeared in all 17 regular-season contests for the Bills in 2025, playing 28 percent of offensive snaps and 17 percent of special teams snaps.

It may not be a signing that is met with much adulation, but it's a depth addition nonetheless for a team that is dealing with a fair amount of offensive line turnover.

Van Demark was an undrafted prospect out of UConn back in 2022, and has started just six games over the course of his NFL career thus far.

For the latest on the Vikings depth chart and needs this offseason, visit OurLads.

Source: ProFootballTalk and OurLads.com

The Last 10 Players to Be Taken #1 Overall in the NFL Draft Gallery Credit: Bert Remien