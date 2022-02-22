More Sinning Going On In Minnesota Than In South Dakota

A new study says there is more sinning going on in Minnesota and Iowa than in South Dakota.

I have lived in all three states, but I'm pretty sure I wasn't effectually responsible for spiking the sin level in any of them...well maybe in Minnesota...a little.

You would think with all the opportunity to behave badly in South Dakota and Minnesota they would have been among the top sinning places to let your hair down?

Now Iowa ... I can see them rating a bit higher on the righteous scale. You really have to try to get in trouble there.

Living in Iowa, most of your time is spent raising hogs or corn and feeling guilty about not putting more chocolate in your Scotcheroos. The state bedtime is 7:30.

Wallethub recently did a study to see which states were the most “Sinful”. They looked at things like states with the highest gambling problems, money spent on smoking, and 47 key indicators of immoral or illicit behavior.

Turns out that Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota all rated fairly low in sinny activities like Hatred, Jealousy, Vices, Greed, Lust, Vanity, and Laziness.

When it comes to 2022’s Most Sinful States in America not surprisingly Nevada came in #1. Here are some of the other rankings with #1 being the worst...

1-Nevada

2-California

3-Texas

4-Florida

5-Louisiana

6-Tennessee

7-Pennsylvania

8-Georgia

9-South Carolina

10-Illinois

43-North Dakota

44-Minnesota

46-Iowa

47-South Dakota

50-...Idaho

You can see the full list at Wallethub.com.