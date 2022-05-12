Shocking New Study Ranks South Dakota “Safest State During COVID”

Of all the states in the United States guess which one was ranked “Safest State During COVID-19”?

If you guessed South Dakota you would be right.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, South Dakota never implemented any statewide mask or other mandates.

Right or wrong, during the pandemic people from all over the nation flocked to South Dakota for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Mount Rushmore 4th of July Celebration, fairs, concerts, and other gatherings.

As the United States continues to live with the virus around 66.3% of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Now Wallethub has crunched the numbers and came out with the list of “Safest States During COVID-19”.

Wallethub says, “some states are already safer than others based on how well they have kept the pandemic under control and how much they are vaccinating.”

In order to find out the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared the states based on the level of COVID-19 community transmission, the rates of positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

According to the study, these are the “Top-10 Safest States During COVID-19”...

1-South Dakota

2-North Carolina

3-Texas

4-California

5-Maryland

6-District of Columbia

7-Nevada

8-North Dakota

9-Colorado

10-Iowa

Minnesota ranked #37. You can see the full list and more info at Wallethub.com.

