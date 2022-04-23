Is South Dakota Better Than Other States At Reclaiming Employees

You'd really like to believe so, but the number of "now hiring" signs around the state tell a different story.

During the pandemic, people retreated in a number of ways. They either began working at home or because of the kind of work they did, or they ended up leaving jobs, again because of the kind of work they did.

Hospitality service jobs were whittled down to next-to-nothing, so people who desperately were trying to support themselves and their families with these types of jobs sought other employment, better benefits and higher pay. And they've stayed away.

WalletHub who studies all things that have anything to do with our American way of life, did a recent study on all 50 states and the District of Columbia, to try and determine which states are having a harder time finding people to fill jobs.

To fill out the details of their studies they always talk to experts with unique credentials and viewpoints.

Dana Sumpter - (Associate Professor of Organization Theory & Management, Program Chair, MS Management & Leadership, Graziado Business School - Pepperdine University).

Many folks have reappraised their sense of meaning at work, that if we are going to spend so much of our precious time – and sacrifice that time that could be spent with family, pursuing hobbies, or otherwise exploring non-work-related goals -- then that time and energy spent at work had better be worth it.

People have also decided that the way they are treated by their employers matters a lot.

Employers who treat employees as just a number, who do not recognize the humanity or well-being of their employees as important, or who continue to ignore the safety or work environment of their employees’ daily experience, will continue to face more turnover issues, as compared to those who treat their employees with dignity and humanity. - - Dana Sumpter

Where is South Dakota in this study? 42nd out of 51.

The 5 states having the most problems finding employees are:

Alaska Georgia New Hampshire South Carolina West Virginia

The 5 states having the least problems finding workers are:

District of Columbia Kansas Connecticut Delaware Arkansas

To see the complete study, go to WalletHub.