Minnesota Beats South Dakota On List Of Happiest States In U.S.

What is happiness?

By its very definition, happiness is "the state of being happy"

So can your level of happiness be improved depending on which U.S. state you live in? Yes. Yes, it can!

WalletHub scientists spend a lot of time studying unhappy circumstances around the globe in terms of natural disasters, health, finances, technological issues, and so much more. You've got to think that when they get to study a topic like happiness, it makes them - well- happy.

So how do they determine how happy the people in each state are? Good question.

First of all, they examine studies done by other scientists on happiness, gather their own data, and smoosh the whole thing together.

There were 3 major categories for which they gathered information: A) Emotional & Physical Well-Being, B) Work Environment, and C) Community & Environment.

Emotional & Physical Well-Being examined issues like sleep and physical activity rates, mental health, job satisfaction, supportive personal relationships, hunger & suicide rates, life expectancy, and more.

Work Environment dissected subjects like job satisfaction, economic security, credit scores, unemployment, work hours, and commute times.

Community & Environment looked at issues that can affect happiness immediately, like weather, leisure time, divorce rates, and personal safety.

When the number-crunching was done Minnesota beat South Dakota as one of the happiest states in the country. But we weren't far behind.

Minnesota ranked number 3

Nebraska ranked number 9

South Dakota ranked number 12

North Dakota ranked 13th

Iowa ranked 16th

The category where South Dakota really shone was Work Environment, meaning that people surveyed, indicated that they like their jobs, appreciate relatively short commute times, and feel fairly secure financially.

To see the complete study, go to WalletHub.