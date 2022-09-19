Where is South Dakota On Best & Worst States for Teachers List?

I'm not sure there is a place where the phrase overworked and underpaid doesn't apply to teachers.

However, statistics tell us that there are places where teachers are less overworked and paid more. Those statistics come from the number-crunching scientists at WalletHub.

To arrive at the results they did, WalletHub took into consideration a lot of situations in two major categories - A) Opportunity & Competition and B) Academic & Work Environment.

Opportunity & Competition scores were compiled by examining things like average and starting salaries, income growth potential, teacher pensions, tenure protection, enrollment growth, and teacher prep programs.

Academic & Work Environment scores were collected by considering, digital learning plans, school system quality, student-teacher ratios, teacher commute times, teacher turnover, and more

Now just because South Dakota had a rather poor showing in both categories, landing at 39th overall, does not mean that all of our teachers are feeling underpaid and underappreciated.

All of the teachers we know, love to teach and wouldn't consider moving elsewhere to do it.

That being said, in case you're wondering what the best states are for teachers, according to this WalletHub study, here are the Top 10.

New York Utah Virginia Florida Washington New Jersey Pennsylvania Massachusetts Maryland Connecticut

To see the complete study, go to WalletHub.

Source: WalletHub