Why You Should Marry a South Dakotan!

All of the reasons you should pursue the love of your life in South Dakota are many and varied. But let's try making a small list, shall we?

The cost of living in South Dakota will put more money in your wallet. (And weddings generally will cost you less here, unless you want to spend a small fortune on one!) Two recent surveys show that more people move to South Dakota instead of moving out of our beautiful state. Craft beer is very popular here. (No need to say more on this subject.) Jobs. Lots of jobs. Opportunities abound in communities across the state and include but are not limited to - -

Truck Drivers

Registered Nurses and Healthcare

Accounting/Finance

Sales Representatives

Mechanics

Specialty Trades

Technology

Service/Hospitality/Tourism (Chefs, Airport agents, Bartenders, waiters & waitresses, park specialists)

Customer service representatives (Citibank, First Premier, Wells Fargo)

Movie theater manager

And those are just a few of the thousands (yup-thousands!) of job openings in South Dakota. So the odds that you and your beloved South Dakota spouse will find employment are pretty good.

Back to the list:

5. Work ethic is a way of life for most South Dakotans. Just ask any dedicated farmer, rancher, or other professionals in whatever field they are working in!

6. Great place to raise kids because strong family ties and values are a really big thing here.

7. Awe-inspiring natural beauty is everywhere in South Dakota and we're not just talking Mount Rushmore, the Black Hills, or the Badlands. We're talking about the city and state parks, lakes, and trails. Plus some of the best hunting and fishing is found in this state.

Just a few more reasons to look for a delightful life partner in South Dakota:

#1 city for young professionals: Sioux Falls (Money Talks 2021)

#1 best state for veterans to live and work (CNBC Money)

#1 least stressed state in the U.S. (WalletHub)

Finally, and it can't be said more strongly, more simply, or more often - -South Dakotans are nice! Really NICE! And in case you haven't caught on at this point- -niceness is a great quality for a lifetime of love.

Those are just a few reasons why you should marry a South Dakotan, but when you fall in love with one, I'm sure you'll think of more.

Sources: South Dakota Department of Labor & Regulation, Dakota Roots, and Only In Your State/South Dakota

