The Minnesota Vikings currently have nine picks in this year's NFL Draft, which is rapidly approaching in just a few weeks.

The team also has a few players that might be considered to be 'on the block' in league circles ahead of draft day.

Jonathan Greenard's trade availability has been well documented, but Quarterback JJ McCarthy is also a candidate to be moved, although much less likely.

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ESPN.com put out an article offering up potential trades at every first-round draft slot, including a few involving the Minnesota Vikings.

Here are the pair of trades that involve Minnesota in the article:

Chiefs get: 1-18, 3-97, Edge Jonathan Greenard

Vikings get: 1-9, Edge Felix Anudike-Uzomah

We've heard that picking ninth gives the Chiefs a rare chance to address critical positions on their roster with a premium pick, and that's true. What if they do that in a relatively unconventional way? George Karlaftis has settled in as a solid starter, and Chris Jones' impact hasn't dipped as much as his statistical production suggests, but the Chiefs would love to come out of this draft with an impact edge rusher. They might be just a tad too low to land that player at No. 9 if the board goes as expected.

This trade would value the difference between Greenard and Anudike-Uzomah -- a former first-round pick who hasn't impressed with the Chiefs -- as being worth the 54th pick, according to the Johnson chart, in a typical draft. The Vikings would move up from No. 18 to No. 9 and put defensive coordinator Brian Flores in line to add one of the premier defensive backs in this year's class. The idea of Downs in a Flores defense is tantalizing, but the Vikings could also go for LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane here. Trading Greenard would open cap space and create a spot in the starting lineup for Dallas Turner, who filled in for Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel when they were hurt last season.

As for a potential move of McCarthy, here's the idea pitched in the article:

Rams get: 1-18, 3-97, QB J.J. McCarthy

Vikings get: 1-13

We know general manager Les Snead doesn't value picks in the bottom quarter of the first round, so the Rams aren't likely to move down very far if they do trade down here. And while Snead is obviously going to want to use his remaining first-round pick to address the 2026 roster, there is also an argument to be made for trying to land his team's quarterback of the future. Stafford is 38 years old. He won league MVP last season, but with any quarterback approaching 40, it's smart to have a backup plan in place.

This trade would value McCarthy as being worth the 112th pick in a typical draft by the Johnson chart, a selection in the middle of the fourth round. That feels about right to me. And the Rams would be on the hook for $6.6 million over the next two years, which isn't much for a developmental backup quarterback. Could McCarthy's solid final four games of the 2025 season (admittedly against dismal opposing defenses) portend growth and some future success? The Rams wouldn't be paying much to find out.

The value exchange in the McCarthy trade seems extremely low, but stranger things have happened on draft day.

Would you want the Vikings to take either trade?

The NFL Draft kicks off in Pittsburgh on Thursday, April 23rd and runs through Saturday the 25th.

Source: 2026 NFL mock draft with all trades: Deals for Round 1 picks - ESPN

Ten Names to Know in the 2026 NFL Draft Gallery Credit: Bert Remien