The Green Bay Packers did not hold a first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, but it didn't stop them from loading up on premier defensive talent.

The team used four of its eventual six selections on the defensive side of the ball, and also added a kicker with its final pick.

Here's how the Packers fared in this year's NFL Draft:

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Round 2, Pick #20 - Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Round 3, Pick #13 - Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri

Round 4, Pick #20 - Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

Round 5, Pick #13 - Jager Burton, C/G, Kentucky

Round 6, Pick #20 - Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama

Round 6, Pick #35 - Trey Smack, K, Florida

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All told, it is the smallest draft class for the Packers since the team made just six selections back in 2004. It is tied for the least number of picks made by the team in the modern draft era.

The Packers are now in the process of assembling their undrafted free agent class. For the latest on those that have signed post-draft, visit the official tracker here.

Sources: NFL Draft 2026 Picks by Team - ESPN and Acme Packing Company

The Last Ten First Round Draft Picks of the Green Bay Packers Gallery Credit: Bert Remien