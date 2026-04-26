Meet the Nine Player 2026 Minnesota Vikings Draft Class
The Minnesota Vikings were tabbed as making one of the riskiest picks in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday Night and rounded out their class with eight additional selections between Friday and Saturday.
The team nearly had an even split of picks, adding five defensive players and four on offense.
Here's a look at who the team added in the draft:
1st Round, Pick #18 - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
2nd Round, Pick #19 - Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
3rd Round, Pick #18 - Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State
3rd Round, Pick #33 - Caleb Tiernan, T, Northwestern
5th Round, Pick #19 - Max Bredeson, TE/FB, Michigan
5th Round, Pick #23 - Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin
6th Round, Pick #17 - Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest
7th Round, Pick #19 - Gavin Gerhardt, C, Cincinnati
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The Vikings now work to assemble their undrafted free agent class. For the latest on the Vikings draft and UDFA signees, follow along at Vikings.com.
Source: NFL Draft 2026 Picks by Team - ESPN and Vikings Official Team Website
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