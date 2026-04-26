The Minnesota Vikings were tabbed as making one of the riskiest picks in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday Night and rounded out their class with eight additional selections between Friday and Saturday.

The team nearly had an even split of picks, adding five defensive players and four on offense.

Here's a look at who the team added in the draft:

Get our free mobile app

1st Round, Pick #18 - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

2nd Round, Pick #19 - Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

3rd Round, Pick #18 - Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

3rd Round, Pick #33 - Caleb Tiernan, T, Northwestern

5th Round, Pick #19 - Max Bredeson, TE/FB, Michigan

5th Round, Pick #23 - Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin

6th Round, Pick #17 - Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

7th Round, Pick #19 - Gavin Gerhardt, C, Cincinnati

--

The Vikings now work to assemble their undrafted free agent class. For the latest on the Vikings draft and UDFA signees, follow along at Vikings.com.

Source: NFL Draft 2026 Picks by Team - ESPN and Vikings Official Team Website

The Last Ten "Mr. Irrelevant" Picks of the NFL Draft Gallery Credit: Bert Remien