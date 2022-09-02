Two Iowa Cities Were Least Impacted by ‘Great Resignation’

In just about every industry in America, record staffing shortages have become the norm and that lack of workers has had a tremendous impact on how businesses operate.

The trimming of the workforce began back when COVID-19 first hit in 2020 and hit its peak during what's now being referred to as the 'Great Resignation'.

From May 2021 to May 2022, the number of workers leaving their jobs jumped by one-third across the United States.

Get our free mobile app

Workamajig looked inside the numbers and found that while states like California, Texas, and Florida took massive hits to their workforces, other places fared much better.

In fact, a pair of Iowa cities are among those that were least impacted.

Cedar Rapids saw the seventh best retention rate, actually recording a negative regulation rate (-0.6%).

METRO AREA WITH THE LEAST RESIGNATIONS

Kokomo, Indiana (-3.2%) Houma-Thibodaux, Louisiana (2.5%) Lawton, Oklahoma (-1.6%) Sebring, Florida (-1.2%) Racine, Wisconsin (-0.8%) Rocky Mount, North Carolina (-0.7%) Cedar Rapids, Iowa (-0.6%) Sumter, South Carolina (-0.5%) California-Lexington Park, Maryland (-0.4%) Enid, Oklahoma (-0.4%)

In all, just 13 metro areas nationwide saw a negative change in resignations.

Another Iowa city, Dubuque, was one of four in America seeing no change (0%).

Only one city saw a double-digit increase in resignations - Atlantic City, New Jersey.

METRO AREA WITH THE MOST RESIGNATIONS

Atlantic City-Hammonton, New Jersey (12.5%) Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nevada (9%) Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas (7.7%) Odessa, Texas (7.6%) Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida (7.3%) North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida (6.8%) Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee (6.7%) Austin-Round Rock, Texas (6.7%) Athens-Clarke County, Georgia (6.5%) Flagstaff, Arizona (6.5%)

In South Dakota, both Sioux Falls and Rapid City were the most impacted by the 'Great Resigsnation' with three percent drops in both cities.

In Minnesota Duluth was the most impacted with a three percent resignation rate from May 2021 to May 2022.

So which industries were hardest by the 'Great Resignation'?

Arts, entertainment, and recreation (56.7%) Durable goods (48%) Leisure and hospitality (48%) Manufacturing (47.3%) Accommodation and food services (47.2%) Nondurable goods (46.9%) Information (41%)

Top Things Most Iowans Were Afraid Of When They Were Kids If you were a kid in Iowa chances are you were afraid of many of the scary things on this list. Now be honest!

Ten Best Companies to Work for in Sioux Falls in 2022